Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
750 Tahmore Dr.
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Jean-Pierre A. Belperron


Jean-Pierre A. Belperron Obituary
Jean-Pierre Belperron
Jean-Pierre Belperron, 84, of Easton, beloved husband of the late Mary Belperron, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. Born on July 1, 1934 in Paris, France, he was the son of the late Pierre and Simone Belperron.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 750 Tahmore Dr., Fairfield (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 3510 Main St., Bridgeport. Friends and family may call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation. To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2019
