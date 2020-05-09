Jean Samuelman
Sep 26, 1928 - May 4, 2020
Jean Samuelman, age 91, of Stratford, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Ms. Samuelman was born September 26, 1928 in Westort, daughter of the late Alfred and Mary (Astram) Samuelman, Sr. and had been a lifetime area resident. She was the retired office manager for Pace Motors where she worked for 35 years. Jean's greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her dear family and friends. She was a member of the Baldwin Center, Friends of Booth Park, Friends of the Square One Theatre Company, a longtime member of the Bridgeport Women's Transportation Association and the Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary. Survivors include her brother Alfred, Jr. and his wife Carolyn; two sisters Maryann Evanko and Ellen Hall and her husband Jay; a sister-in-law Sandra Samuelman and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Joseph Samuelman. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, interment will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or Saint Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.