Jean Ann Sanders

Jean Ann Sanders, 88, of Freehold Township passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at The Manor, Freehold Township. She was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, raised in Westport and resided in Fairfield, Connecticut, before settling here in 2016. Jean took pride in being a homemaker and after raising her family, she began working as a sales associate at Roberta's Jewelry in Westport. She enjoyed the game of tennis and the art of classic rock and especially loved Queen.

Jean is survived by her two daughters, Dawn Sanders and her husband, Mark Wiant of Florida, and Tracey Fisher and her husband, Jim of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Michele, Lauren, James, Jr., Mark, Jr., and Margaret; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Lillian, and Garrett; and her twin sister, Joan Woodley of Michigan.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with her memorial service to follow. Interment will be private. For those who desire, donations in Jean's name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 7, 2019