Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524)
Freehold Township, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524)
Freehold Township, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Sanders


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Sanders Obituary
Jean Ann Sanders
Jean Ann Sanders, 88, of Freehold Township passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at The Manor, Freehold Township. She was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, raised in Westport and resided in Fairfield, Connecticut, before settling here in 2016. Jean took pride in being a homemaker and after raising her family, she began working as a sales associate at Roberta's Jewelry in Westport. She enjoyed the game of tennis and the art of classic rock and especially loved Queen.
Jean is survived by her two daughters, Dawn Sanders and her husband, Mark Wiant of Florida, and Tracey Fisher and her husband, Jim of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Michele, Lauren, James, Jr., Mark, Jr., and Margaret; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Lillian, and Garrett; and her twin sister, Joan Woodley of Michigan.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with her memorial service to follow. Interment will be private. For those who desire, donations in Jean's name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
Download Now