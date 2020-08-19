1/1
Jean Slezak
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean M. Slezak
Jean M. Slezak, age 86, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Theodore E. Slezak, passed away on August 18, 2020 in Shelton Lakes Health Center, Shelton. Jean was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934 to the late John and Anna (Sekelsky) Simna. She was a lifelong resident of Stratford where she and Teddy happily raised their family. She retired from Valley Container after 31 years where she enjoyed working until the age of 81. She was a proud member of the Teamsters and as a member of the Red Hat Society she traveled and participated in many functions with a wonderful group of friends. Jean enjoyed playing BINGO at Our Lady of Grace Church, going to the casino and most of all spending time with her family, especially Sunday dinners. She was the "Energizer Bunny" of the family. Survivors include her 5 devoted daughters, Denise Cahoon and her husband Ron of Chestnut Ridge, NY, Debbie Bowen and her husband Jim of Naugatuck, Christine Cole and her husband Dave, Karen Pommills and her husband Anthony, Janet Slezak and Oliver, the family dog, all of Shelton, 8 grandchildren, Kelly Magalheas, Sean Bowen, David Cole, Lindsay Cole, Kyle Wermuth, Brendan Pommills, Sarah Cacace, Hilary Clark and 6 great-grandchildren, Kyla, Julianna, Alivia, Jax, Lucas and Harper. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Schauwecker and her husband Ronald of Shelton, their daughters Tracy and Kristen and their children, Salvatore, Christian, Isabella and Francessca. As well as several nieces and nephews. Family was important to Jean. In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was predeceased by her brother, Robert Simna, and sisters, Millie Watcke and Ruth Barber. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved