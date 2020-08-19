Jean M. Slezak
Jean M. Slezak, age 86, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Theodore E. Slezak, passed away on August 18, 2020 in Shelton Lakes Health Center, Shelton. Jean was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934 to the late John and Anna (Sekelsky) Simna. She was a lifelong resident of Stratford where she and Teddy happily raised their family. She retired from Valley Container after 31 years where she enjoyed working until the age of 81. She was a proud member of the Teamsters and as a member of the Red Hat Society she traveled and participated in many functions with a wonderful group of friends. Jean enjoyed playing BINGO at Our Lady of Grace Church, going to the casino and most of all spending time with her family, especially Sunday dinners. She was the "Energizer Bunny" of the family. Survivors include her 5 devoted daughters, Denise Cahoon and her husband Ron of Chestnut Ridge, NY, Debbie Bowen and her husband Jim of Naugatuck, Christine Cole and her husband Dave, Karen Pommills and her husband Anthony, Janet Slezak and Oliver, the family dog, all of Shelton, 8 grandchildren, Kelly Magalheas, Sean Bowen, David Cole, Lindsay Cole, Kyle Wermuth, Brendan Pommills, Sarah Cacace, Hilary Clark and 6 great-grandchildren, Kyla, Julianna, Alivia, Jax, Lucas and Harper. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Schauwecker and her husband Ronald of Shelton, their daughters Tracy and Kristen and their children, Salvatore, Christian, Isabella and Francessca. As well as several nieces and nephews. Family was important to Jean. In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was predeceased by her brother, Robert Simna, and sisters, Millie Watcke and Ruth Barber. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
.