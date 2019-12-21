Connecticut Post Obituaries
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East End Baptist Tabernacle Church
548 Central Ave
Bridgeport, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
East End Baptist Tabernacle Church
548 Central Ave.
Bridgeport., CT
Jean Swilling Obituary
Jean Eleanor Swilling
Jean Eleanor Swilling entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., East End Baptist Tabernacle Church, 548 Central Ave., Bridgeport. The family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment at Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services.
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019
