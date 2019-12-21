|
Jean Eleanor Swilling
Jean Eleanor Swilling entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., East End Baptist Tabernacle Church, 548 Central Ave., Bridgeport. The family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment at Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services.
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019