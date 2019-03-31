Connecticut Post Obituaries
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Jean Tober
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
Jean Tober Obituary
Jean Mae Berch Tober
Jean Mae Berch Tober, age 95, passed away on March 25, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Born in Bridgeport, CT on December 24, 1923, she was a daughter of Stanley Berch, Sr. and Mae Cook Berch.
Jean graduated from Bassick High School in 1941. She enjoyed a long career as the head cook and cafeteria manager of Bullard-Havens Technical School for 38 years. She was an active member of the Bethany Alliance Church in Stratford.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Judy) Tober of Boynton Beach, FL (formerly of Norwalk), and Robert (Elizabeth) Tober of Fort Wayne, Indiana (formerly of Stratford), her grandchildren, Susanne (Alan) Ours of Brunswick, GA, and Deborah (Andrew) Heisey of Mt. Morris, PA, and five great-grandchildren, Alexander, Timothy, and William Ours, and Joy and Robert Heisey. She was predeceased by her sisters Nancy Roma and Betty Pirhala, and her brother Stanley Berch, Jr.
Friends may greet the family Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. Additional visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend David Hennig. To offer the family online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019
