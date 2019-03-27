Jean Walkinshaw

Jean Walkinshaw, a 94 year old resident of Seymour, passed away March 22. She was born Nov. 23, 1924 in Ansonia, the daughter of the late Albert & Gwendolyn Kilpatrick Springer. She worked as the editor of 'Suburban News' and attended the First United Methodist Church in Ansonia. She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons Glenn Walkinshaw of Ansonia and Albert Walkinshaw, (Deborah) of Seymour, two daughters Elizabeth Alcutt (James) of Derby and Anne Morrow (Tom) of Ansonia, and nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Ruth Renker and her longtime companion and devoted friend John Young. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29 at 1:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. before the service. Friends who wish may make donations in her memory to The .