1/
Jean Wallman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean H. Wallman
Jean H. Wallman, 101, former Trumbull resident, Junior High Math/Science educator in Trumbull and lifetime member of Newtown Rocking Rooster Square Dance Club died August 28 at her California home. Private burial was Sept. 4 in Long Hill Cemetary beside her late husband Milton Wallman. Survivors include her daughters Barbara (Saverio) Bruno of Danbury and Dr. Betty (Larry) Henry of Berkeley CA, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
To leave an online condolence or to view her complete obituary please visit our website at www.mullinsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved