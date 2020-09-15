Jean Wallman

Jean H. Wallman
Jean H. Wallman, 101, former Trumbull resident, Junior High Math/Science educator in Trumbull and lifetime member of Newtown Rocking Rooster Square Dance Club died August 28 at her California home. Private burial was Sept. 4 in Long Hill Cemetary beside her late husband Milton Wallman. Survivors include her daughters Barbara (Saverio) Bruno of Danbury and Dr. Betty (Larry) Henry of Berkeley CA, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
