|
|
Jean M. Warten
Jean M. Warten, of Fairfield, CT, passed away on April 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's Manor in Trumbull, CT, where she resided for the last 5 1/2 years. Jean grew up in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada, one of thirteen children born to Cassie and Alec Forbes. On their family dairy farm, she developed her work ethic and love for all creatures. She worked as a registered nurse in Halifax, Nova Scotia; in New York City, where she met her husband Kurt A. Warten; and in Fairfield, CT, until her retirement in 1992. She was a devout Catholic and daily parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield, and then the chapel at St. Joseph's Manor; an avid Yankee fan who attended games every Friday until she was 89 years old; and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Kurt in 1991. She is survived by her son Martin (Katie) Warten and their children Melissa and Kevin Warten; her daughter Margaret (Murat) Eskicioglu and their children Kurt, Cassie, and Ellie; and her niece Irene Warten. Jean's family would like to thank her friend and companion Barbara Mazzas, and the entire staff at St. Joseph's Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Due to the current health conditions, all services will be private. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 11, 2020