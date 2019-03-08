|
Jeanette Canfield Perry
Jeanette Canfield Perry (Lewis), 90, a resident of Bethel, CT and Englewood, FL passed from this life on March 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Jeanette's family will be accepting condolences Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, Monroe, CT. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home. Burial will remain private per the family's request.
In lieu of flowers, donations and contributions can be made to Regional Hospice of Danbury, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2019