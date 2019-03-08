Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Canfield Perry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanette Canfield Perry Obituary
Jeanette Canfield Perry
Jeanette Canfield Perry (Lewis), 90, a resident of Bethel, CT and Englewood, FL passed from this life on March 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Jeanette's family will be accepting condolences Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, Monroe, CT. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home. Burial will remain private per the family's request.
In lieu of flowers, donations and contributions can be made to Regional Hospice of Danbury, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Download Now