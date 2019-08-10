|
Jeanette R. Palaski
Jeanette R. Tomlinson Palaski, age 88, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Henry F. Palaski, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport on August 12, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Jabez and Adaline Blakeslee Tomlinson. Jeanette was a legal secretary at a Bridgeport law firm and later was employed as a secretary at Underwood where she met her loving husband Henry. She left her job to devote her time to raising their family. Having learned the piano at the age of 3, she was an avid classical pianist able to play from memory up to her final days. She never missed playing happy birthday on her piano for beloved family and close friends. During her teen years, she studied at The Julliard School. She was active in the Catholic War Veterans Women's Group, the Women's Guild at Church and PTA. Jeanette was an avid UCONN basketball and Yankee fan. Her strength is an inspiration to us all. Survivors include her loving children, Susan Sherman and her husband Donald, Sharon Farahani and her husband Fereidoun, Donna Dikeman and her husband Wesley. Grandchildren, Kimberly Butz and her husband Ron, Christopher Sherman, Kelly Paige and her husband Gary, Laura Sherman and Evan May, Mina Farahani and her husband Mikhil, Nima Alizadeh, Darius Farahani, Alex Durkota. Great-grandchildren, Lilly, Layla and Henry Paige. Brother, Edward Tomlinson and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother Hunt Tomlinson and sisters Marian Tomlinson, Eunice Smith, Margery Burnett, Adaline Kuser, and Ethel Willer. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff St., Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family Wednesday morning from 9:30–10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. For online condolences, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 12, 2019