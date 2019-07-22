Jeanne E. Blude

Jeanne Ellane Blude, age 76, of Stratford, beloved wife of Zivko (Jeff) Blude, passed away on July 19, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Jeanne was born in Bridgeport on April 23, 1943 to the late Clarence and Eunice (Emmons) Terrell and has been a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Southern Connecticut University, and was a retired teacher for the City of Bridgeport Adult Education, where she taught English as a second language at the International Institute of Connecticut. Jeanne enjoyed spending time with family, and playing the piano, and also playing Scrabble. She was heavily involved in Operation Christmas Child through Billy Graham's ministry and put together hundreds of shoe boxes filled with gifts for underprivileged children around the world. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband of 51 years, include her devoted children, Kristine Conlan and her husband Joseph of Cary, NC, Amy Cathey and her husband Christopher of Apex, NC, and Jeff Blude and his wife Melanie of West Haven, 6 cherished grandchildren, Erika, Ryan, Alexandra, and Grace Conlan, and Luke and Nadia Cathey, sisters, Sandra Terrell of Stratford and Nancy Terrell of MD, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, July 25th at 10:30 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may visit with Jeanne's family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Jeanne to: www.samaritanspurse.org

