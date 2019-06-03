Jeanne Marie Frisino

Jeanne Marie (Murray) Frisino, age 92, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late James J. Frisino, went to be with God on June 2, 2019. Jeanne was born in the Bronx, NY, to the late Marion O'Connor and John Murray. Prior to her retirement, Jeanne worked as a librarian at the Trumbull Library. While Jeanne's top priority was raising her family, she also had a wide range of interests and hobbies, including golf and bowling. But dearest to her were playing bridge with her friends, reading mystery novels and fanatically cheering on her beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Jeanne was a devout Catholic, she was very active in St.Theresa's parish as a member of the St. Theresa's Confraternity and the Legion of Mary and most recently a member of St. Stephens parish. While she adored Trumbull she always reminisced fondly about her youth in Brooklyn, New York.

She is survived by her five devoted children James Michael Frisino, Karen (Carlos) Olivieri, Janine (Andy) Boyce, Michael Frisino and Kathleen (Paul) Dudzinski; nine loving grandchildren Cami, Patrick, Mary Kate, Andrew, Michael, Carly, Amanda, Chloe and Ellie, and seven cherished great-grandchildren Nina, Connor, Luna, Morgan, Sam, Clara Jeanne and newly arrived Skye. Two sisters Marion Renzetti and Pat Farley, and a dear cousin Bob Clark.

In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her cherished daughter Mary Jeanne Frisino. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Thursday, June 6th at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will be private. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (in memory of her daughter Mary Jeanne Frisino). To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com.

The family expresses their gratitude to the Friedman Home Care hospice services through Jewish Senior Services, especially sweet Carline, who was with their Mom until the end. Published in Connecticut Post on June 3, 2019