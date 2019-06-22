Jeanne B. Middlemass

Jeanne B. Middlemass, age 91, beloved wife of the late Robert E. Middlemass, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Alexander Scobee Benton and Grace Allison Benton, she moved to Stratford and eventually moved to Bridgeport where she married Robert and raised their six children. She received her Bachelor's degree from Miami University in Oxford, OH. She was employed as a social worker in Bergen County, NJ prior to working for the State of CT. Jeanne was a devoted wife and mother always focused on family and service. Early in her life, she was a member of the First Congregational Church of Stratford, and later became a member of The United Congregational Church in Bridgeport. Jeanne was a member of the choir, T.U.X.I.S., Church Women United, the CT Conference U.C.C, was a Stephen Minister in 2007 and active in the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport. In 2016, she was recognized by the church with the "Pillar of the Church "award. She was very active in Girl Scouts of America as a girl scout, Troop Leader, Housatonic Council Committee Chair and the Juliette Low Society. Jeanne also received recognition from the Boy Scouts of America with their "Scout Leader Support Award". She was an active school volunteer serving on the P.T.A at Thomas Hooker, East Side Middle Schools, the S.V.A. and the Read Aloud Program. She also fought successfully against neighborhood zoning changes. Jeanne always enjoyed reading and traveling with her husband, family and friends. Survivors include her six beloved children and their families: Mark and Merri Middlemass of Ansonia and their daughters Amanda (Piotr) Zawisza and Samantha and great-grandson Henryk Piotr Zawisza, Jeanne and Joseph Yuckienuz of Shelton, Robert and Marilyn Middlemass and their daughter Allison of Bridgeport, Scott and Crosby Middlemass of Middlebury, Kirk Middlemass and his daughter Kylie of Winchester and Matthew and Cheryl Middlemass and their children Matthew and Lauren of Shelton; a brother Robert and Gloria Benton of RI; a sister, Judith Willbergh of NJ; a sister-in-law, Peggy Steucek; a brother-in-law, John (Jack) Middlemass, many nieces and nephews; her best friend Beth O'Connell. She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Benton Maury Heald. A memorial service celebrating Jeanne's life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Stratford with the Rev. Sara D. Smith, Esq., officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Congregational Church of Bridgeport, 2200 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06601 or the Girl Scouts of CT, 340 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106. The family would like to thank the staff of Bridgeport Hospital, Lord Chamberlain and Wesley Heights/Bishop Wicke for the care and compassion provided to Jeanne during her final years. Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019