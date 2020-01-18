|
Jeanne Alexander Naft
Jeanne Alexander Naft, age 63, of Trumbull, passed away January 16, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was born in Chicago, and raised her family in Connecticut. She held several successful careers devoted to supporting people, including Director of Recreational Therapy, personal assistant for an anthropologist, and most recently as an associate financial representative. She is survived by her loving husband Stuart Naft, her devoted mother Lois Friedman, her daughters Marissa Hudson and her husband Frank, and Erica (Ricki) Agresta and her husband Jonathan; her cherished grandsons Dylan and Wade Hudson; and her brother Joel Friedman. She was predeceased by her father Marshall Friedman. Friends and family are invited to attend her services on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Friends may greet the family from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. To leave a tribute, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 19, 2020