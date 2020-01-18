Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Naft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Naft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Naft Obituary
Jeanne Alexander Naft
Jeanne Alexander Naft, age 63, of Trumbull, passed away January 16, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was born in Chicago, and raised her family in Connecticut. She held several successful careers devoted to supporting people, including Director of Recreational Therapy, personal assistant for an anthropologist, and most recently as an associate financial representative. She is survived by her loving husband Stuart Naft, her devoted mother Lois Friedman, her daughters Marissa Hudson and her husband Frank, and Erica (Ricki) Agresta and her husband Jonathan; her cherished grandsons Dylan and Wade Hudson; and her brother Joel Friedman. She was predeceased by her father Marshall Friedman. Friends and family are invited to attend her services on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Friends may greet the family from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. To leave a tribute, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -