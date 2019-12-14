Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Stonoha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Stonoha

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Stonoha Obituary
Jeanne Stonoha
Jeanne Donady Stonoha, age 91, of Easton, beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Stonoha, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born in Queens, New York on October 16, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Rais Donady. Jeanne was a retired stewardess for the former Eastern Airlines. In her younger days she enjoyed bowling, playing tennis and she was a devoted parishioner of the Jesse Lee United Methodist Church of Easton. But above all, she was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed time spent with her family. Jeanne will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include three loving children, Mary Ann Stonoha, Joseph R. Stonoha and his wife Susan and Thomas G. Stonoha, four cherished grandchildren, Christina and her husband Ryan, Alyssa, Gabrielle and Thomas Jr., as well as several nieces and nephews. Jeanne was predeceased by her brother George Donady.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Rd., Easton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of CT Inc., 386 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -