Jeanne Stonoha
Jeanne Donady Stonoha, age 91, of Easton, beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Stonoha, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born in Queens, New York on October 16, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Rais Donady. Jeanne was a retired stewardess for the former Eastern Airlines. In her younger days she enjoyed bowling, playing tennis and she was a devoted parishioner of the Jesse Lee United Methodist Church of Easton. But above all, she was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed time spent with her family. Jeanne will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include three loving children, Mary Ann Stonoha, Joseph R. Stonoha and his wife Susan and Thomas G. Stonoha, four cherished grandchildren, Christina and her husband Ryan, Alyssa, Gabrielle and Thomas Jr., as well as several nieces and nephews. Jeanne was predeceased by her brother George Donady.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Rd., Easton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of CT Inc., 386 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019