Jeannette Wilson Connelly, age 86 of Milford, passed away on March 2, 2019. She was born on August 30, 1932, daughter of the late Scott Harold Wilson and Lillian Sutton Wilson of Amsterdam, Ohio. She is survived by her four beloved children Richard C. Barros of Chandler, AZ, Arnie C. Barros of Olympia, WA, Christine A. Barros of Kew Gardens, NY, and Andrea M. Barros of West Haven, CT, loving granddaughter, Marin Gabrielle Barros of Chandler, AZ, daughter-in-law Barbara Steele of Chandler, AZ, two sisters, Norma Jean Smith of Amsterdam, Ohio, and Ruth Ellen Owen and her husband Dr. Robert Owen of Granville, Ohio, and sister-in-law Charlotte Wilson of Plainville, TX, along with many loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother John Howard Wilson and brother-in-law George Smith. Jeannette attended Ohio University before living in Texas, Japan, Massachusetts, and then settling in Connecticut in 1965. She was retired from Sikorsky Aircraft where she was the Administrator for the Industrial Engineering Department and also worked as a Facilitator for the CH-53E Super Stallion manufacturing department. Jeannette was a longtime volunteer at Griffin Hospital where she was honored with the 2010 Caring Heart Award from the Women and Heart Disease Committee as well as being honored as Griffin Hospital Volunteer of the Year in 2011. In 2017, she was recognized at the Women's Heart Wellness Event for her years of volunteering and dedication to the committee. She was also an American Red Cross Volunteer. In addition to her many accomplishments, Jeannette was a loving, wonderful, and supportive mother with a wicked sense of humor. She was a prolific reader, an accomplished gardener, and a lifetime lover of her beautiful cats. Her love, laughter, and wisdom is greatly missed. Family and Friends are invited to a brunch to celebrate her life on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 11-2 p.m. at Stonebridge Restaurant, Milford.

Please RSVP to [email protected]

