Jeannette De Monte
February 18, 1927-July 30, 2019
Jeannette (Mandeville) De Monte, age 92 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Peter F. De Monte Sr., passed away at Stamford Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Jeannette was born in Fall River, MA., on February 18, 1927, to Lucian and Donelda Mandeville. After moving from Fall River, Jeannette was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport. She was a former school crossing guard at the corner of Wheeler and Madison Ave. in Bridgeport. Jeannette was a member of St. Raphael/St. Margaret Parish as well as a member of the Altar Guild.
She is survived by her devoted sons, Peter (Diane) De Monte Jr. of Florida and John (Terri) De Monte of Bridgeport, a brother, George Mandeville of Washington State, her two sisters-in-law, Minnie Freddino of Bridgeport, CT and Jody De Monte of Maryland and a brother-in-law, Tom Gagner of Florida. Her five grandchildren, Kim Thomas, Serenity (Rickey) Meacham, Annette Erwin, Peter De Monte (Erica Tranquillo), Danielle De Monte (fiancé Luis Davila), seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a brother, Normand Mandeville, and sisters, Rose Tallerdy and Blanche Zofcak. A very special thanks to the staff at Long Ridge Post-Acute Care in Stamford for their compassion and loving care they provided Jeannette every minute of each day.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christina Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. There will be no night calling hours. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 1, 2019