Jeannette Simko, nee Stawarky, age 92 of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Vincent M. Simko, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Jeannette was born in Bridgeport on November 3, 1927, daughter of John C. Stawarky and Lillian Roscoe Stawarky. She was a graduate of Harding High School and Bryant College's secretarial program earning an associates degree. She was very proud to have not missed a day of school from kindergarten through high school graduation. After marrying Vincent in 1954, Jeannette supported her husband's nascent law practice serving as his secretary before leaving to start their family. She still found time to be active for many years in the Bridgeport Garden Club and volunteering with the Women's Auxiliary at St. Vincent's Hospital and other civic groups in the Bridgeport area. She accompanied her husband on numerous trips to Europe, Africa, and Asia and for many years on their annual ski vacation to the American Rockies with friends from the Sterling Ski Club of Stratford. Most recently, she was a regular lector at daily mass at St. Theresa Church in Trumbull. She is survived by her brother John C. Stawarky of Trumbull. She was the loving mother of Evan Lawrence of Cambridge, NY, V. Mike Simko of Shelton, John Simko and wife Andrea of Hamden, David Simko and wife Linda of Melrose, MA, and Peter Simko and wife Jeanne of Wakefield, MA, nine cherished grandchildren Michael, Jessica, Matthew, Lauren, Lillian, Margaret, Wesley, Vincent, and Paul, and a great-granddaughter Vivian, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother James Stawarky. The Simko family would like to thank the staff at Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull for their devoted care and attention to Jeannette while she was in residence through her end-of-life. Interment will be private at St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made in Jeannette memory to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020