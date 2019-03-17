Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannine Brouillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannine Brouillard


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeannine Brouillard Obituary
Jeannine Brouillard
Jeannine Brouillard, age 76, of Shelton entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Shelton Lakes Health Care Center. She was the devoted wife of the late Gilles Brouillard. Jeannine was born in Coaticook, Quebec, Canada, on February 8, 1943, daughter of the late Joseph and Laurette (Guimond) Cloutier and was a Shelton resident since 1974. She was employed at Vitramon for many years. Jeannine is the beloved mother of Lysa Sermak and her husband Tom, of Broomfield, CO, sister of, Serge Cloutier, Giselle Cotnoir, Lise Lamy and Francine Lanciaux all of Quebec, Canada. She is the loving grandmother of Daniel and Nicole Sermak and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Apple Rehab-Shelton Lakes for the care Jeannine received. Her funeral services will be at a later date in Quebec, Canada. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now