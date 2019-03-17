Jeannine Brouillard

Jeannine Brouillard, age 76, of Shelton entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Shelton Lakes Health Care Center. She was the devoted wife of the late Gilles Brouillard. Jeannine was born in Coaticook, Quebec, Canada, on February 8, 1943, daughter of the late Joseph and Laurette (Guimond) Cloutier and was a Shelton resident since 1974. She was employed at Vitramon for many years. Jeannine is the beloved mother of Lysa Sermak and her husband Tom, of Broomfield, CO, sister of, Serge Cloutier, Giselle Cotnoir, Lise Lamy and Francine Lanciaux all of Quebec, Canada. She is the loving grandmother of Daniel and Nicole Sermak and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Apple Rehab-Shelton Lakes for the care Jeannine received. Her funeral services will be at a later date in Quebec, Canada. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary