Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Jeffrey M. Carr
Jeffrey M. Carr, age 53 of Milford, passed away April 28, 2019 at Milford Hospital. Jeffrey was born in Bridgeport, September 2, 1965, son of the late John J. and Virginia Fagan Carr. He worked as a quality inspector for Milford Fabricating Company and had a passion for antique cars and loved his family, friends, and animals. He is survived by his brother James M. Carr (Patricia Stallone) of Milford, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, and his German Shepherd Sadie. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John M. Carr. Calling hours will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 N. Broad St., Milford. A prayer service will be held during the calling hours at 3:30 p.m. with Deacon Richard Sennett officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milford Animal Control, 664 E. Broadway, Milford, CT 06460. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2019
