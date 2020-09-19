Jeffrey A. Corbett
Jeffrey A. Corbett, age 61, of Fairfield, beloved husband, father, son & brother, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, September 17th, 2020 following a courageous 2.5 year battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his loving family: his wife of 30 years, Caren Corbett, two children James Corbett and his wife Jackie, and Leah Corbett; his mother Barbara Thomason and father Peter Corbett; his sister, Mimi Biddle and her husband Dave; his brother, Peter Corbett and his wife Jennifer; and his nieces and nephews: Bridget, Mac, Peter, Reilly and Jack. Born in Norfolk, VA, he had been a Fairfield resident for the last 29 years. Jeff attended Cardigan Mountain School, Westminster School, Boston University and The University of Tampa. After receiving his Bachelor's Degree he worked for Morton International, owned and operated JAC Snacks and served as Product Manager for Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. Jeff's passion was music and he attended many concerts, including the Grateful Dead beginning in the late 1970's. He was an avid boater on the Long Island Sound, traveler, hiker, and lover of sports. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Jeff was very involved in ALS clinical trial research and fundraising for the ALS Association. A private service will be held. The Jeffrey Corbett ALS Care Services fund has been established, please consider a donation in Jeff's memory (web.alsa.org/goto/jeffcorbettmemorial
).