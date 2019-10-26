|
Jeffrey J. Lamson Sr.
Jeffrey J. Lamson Sr., age 49, of Shelton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Born in Bridgeport, he was a son of Mary Ann Dolyak Lamson and the late William Lamson Sr. Jeffrey was a lifelong resident of Shelton, and employed by Freight Works of North Carolina as a tractor trailer driver and enjoyed traveling the country and meeting people in his new career. Jeff was a skilled carpenter and was passionate about being outside, hunting and fishing. He loved to throw parties at his home and enjoyed spending time with family, especially his three sons, Jeffrey Jr., Jim and Josh.
He is survived by his mother Mary Ann Lamson of Shelton, his sons Jeffrey Lamson Jr. of Torrington, James (Jim) Lamson of Torrington, Joshua Lamson of Naugatuck, his siblings Susan Sherman and her husband Kevin of Stratford, William (Bill) Lamson Jr. and his wife Becky of Goshen, Judith Rockwell and her husband Robert of Shelton and Jennifer Lockshier and her husband Jeffrey of Oxford, he also leaves several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father William C. Lamson Sr. and his grandparents Helen and George Boehm and Marie and Charles Strengowski.
A Funeral Service will be held for Jeffrey on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy - Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund for his children c/o Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home. To offer online condolences to his family, please visit http://www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019