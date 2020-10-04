Jeffrey E. Lyder
Jeffrey E. Lyder, 73, a resident of Shelton since 1987, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 2, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital, from injuries he sustained from a fall at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Reedy Lyder. Mr. Lyder was born in New York, NY on August 11, 1947, son of the late Carlyle and Lenore LoCicero Lyder. He was employed as a Corporate Auditor for IBM for fifty-two years and previously served as Deputy Sheriff in Putnam County, NY in the early 1970's. Jeff enjoyed woodworking, reading and especially spending time with his family. He loved his country and was a member of the National Rifle Association. In addition to his wife Kathy, he is survived by loving sons, Jeffrey K. Lyder (Dawn) of Oxford and Jason K. Lyder of Bridgewater, a loving daughter, Jennifer K. Cabrera (Edison) of Seymour, caring brother, Roger Lyder (Virginia) of Hooksett, NH, cherished grandchildren, Kayla Grodzicki, Nicholas Martins, Chloe Martins, Hailey Lyder, Joseph Lyder and Dario Cabrera as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Patrick Lyder. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and physical distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Wednesday, his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. (Meet Directly) at St. Margaret-Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane in Shelton. Interment will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery in Shelton. To sign Jeff's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
