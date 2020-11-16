Jeffrey John Migliore
Jeffrey John Migliore, age 60 of Danielson, CT, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late John and Anne Howard Migliore. Jeffrey leaves behind his loving daughter Jeanna Migliore.
There will be a Memorial Service on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Oak Lawn Cemetery, 1530 Bronson Rd., Fairfield. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com