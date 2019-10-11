|
|
Jennagale "Gale" Cilio
Jennagale "Gale" Cilio, 72, passed away peacefully on August 4th at Bridgeport Hospital. The daughter of the late Patsy and Yolanda Proto and loving wife of 50 years to Charles Cilio(predeceased). She is survived by their son David Cilio of Geneva, IL and his wife Laurie and granddaughters Morgan and Caityln Cilio. Survivors also include her brother Paul Proto and wife Annie of East Haven, her niece Danielle (Proto)Goncalves and her family Anthony, Olivia Goncalves, and Sabrina Proto. In addition by several cousins. A graduate of Notre Dame HS Class of 64' Bridgeport, CT she will be remembered by her extended family and friends, coworkers, and club members as a kind, caring, and fun loving person who loved to cook and entertain. She will be missed deeply by all.
Friends are welcome to attend a memorial mass at St Andrews Church, 395 Anton St., Bridgeport, CT on Friday, November 8th at 10 a.m. Flowers may be sent to St. Andrew's Church or in lieu of flowers donations my be made in Gale's name to St. Vincent's Swim Across the Sound.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019