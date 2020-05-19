Jennie C. DiTirro
Jennie Caterina DiTirro (aka Titina), age 90 of Milford, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Raphael's Hospital after a battle with COVID-19. She was born in Pastorano, Benevento, Italy on June 24, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Luigi Tirino and late Maria Paola-Tirino. She lived in Bridgeport for many years and moved to Milford where she was a member of St. Mary's Church. She worked for Bryant Electric in Bridgeport and volunteered at the Milford Senior Center for many years. She enjoyed babysitting for her grandchildren and helped raise them all. She was an excellent cook who was well known for her homemade pasta and her legendary Italian cookies that she liked to serve with espresso and Anisette. Sunday dinners were very important to her where she made all of her homemade Italian favorites. She also enjoyed gardening and going for rides to the local farms. She took part in many recreational activities with her friends including Bingo.
She leaves behind her beloved children, daughter Maria E. Bertini and her husband Giuseppe Bertini of Milford, her late daughter Elena M. Auscavitch of Milford, and her son Frank A. DiTirro of Rocky Hill. Her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Bertini-Cuomo of West Haven, Christina Bertini DeRubeis and her husband Jonathan of Milford, Steven R. Auscavitch and his wife Amaia Apellaniz of Pennsylvania, and Eric J. Auscavitch of West Haven. Her beloved great-grandchildren, Timothy Nicolia, Christian Cuomo, Jeremy Nicolia, and Eneko Apellaniz.
She also leaves behind her beloved brothers and sisters, Joseph Tirino and wife Gilda, Raffaella Oliver and husband Arnold, Gioconda Dimanto and husband Tony, Frank Tirino and his late wife Teresa, and John Tirino and his wife Brigita and Antonetta Recine who recently passed away. The two loving sisters, Antonetta and Jennie, came to the USA in 1950 together and have now passed a few weeks apart so they can now enter the gates of Heaven together as well. Jennie also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at the St. Raphael's Campus of Yale Hospice. Their kindness, devotion and love that they showed to Jennie in her last days will not be forgotten. Especially for the Angel, Meghan McMann, who assisted us.
Due to the current situation, a celebration of Jennie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Jennie, we ask that you plant a flower in her memory.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.