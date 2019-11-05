|
Jennie "Jean" DiBenedetto
Jennie "Jean" Riccio DiBenedetto, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 5, 2019 at Atria Stratford with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael R. DiBennedetto. Born in Bridgeport, she was a daughter of the late Rocco and Pasqualina Luperella Riccio and was proud to have just celebrated her 95th birthday. Jean worked at General Electric before getting married and raising her family. She was an involved member of the Trumbull Senior Center and volunteered at the Polls on Election Day for many years. She enjoyed knitting, embroidery work and the many bus trips she took with her husband. She was involved in the knitting group at St. Catherine of Siena Church making healing shawls and Christening blankets. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Atria for all the compassionate care support they provided to Jean and her family. Survivors include a loving daughter, Paula Rowe and her husband Steve of Stratford, a brother, Lenny Riccio and his wife June of Shelton and two cherished granddaughters, Monica and Alisyn Rowe as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Marie Osak and her husband Henry. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Rd., Trumbull on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 6, 2019