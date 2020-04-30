|
|
Jennie Lindmark
Jennie Lindmark, age 99, of Westport, formerly of Fairfield, beloved wife of both the late Michael Krizansky and Andrew Lindmark, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Monroe, the daughter of the late Anton and Anna Bazyk, she had been an area resident for most of her life, spending many of her years in Fairfield. Jennie worked as a nurse's aide at St. Vincent's Medical Center and in security for Macy's in Bridgeport. She loved spending time with her loving family. Survivors include two beloved children, Marilyn Krizansky of Hartsdale, NY and Michael Krizansky of Ipswich, MA. She was predeceased by her seven siblings. Due to current conditions, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Jennie at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield at a later date. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020