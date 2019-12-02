Connecticut Post Obituaries
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Jennifer Hope Humphrey

Jennifer Hope Humphrey Obituary
Jennifer (Hope) Humphrey
Nov. 11, 1975 - Nov. 27, 2019Jennifer Hope Humphrey, age 44, of Bridgeport, the beloved wife of Rafael Rosa and beloved mother of Kori Humphrey and Kamire Corley, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home. 559 Washington Ave. and services will take place at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport.
For all other information, please visit www.parentelaruo.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019
