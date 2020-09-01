Jennifer Noble

Jennifer L. (Strich) Noble

Jennifer L. (Strich) Noble, 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on July 22, 1964 in Bridgeport, CT to John G. and Carol (Gomien) Strich.

Jennifer grew up in Stratford, CT attending Bunnell High School. She was an animal lover, always taking pets into her family. She was a great artist who enjoyed drawing and painting. Jennifer enjoyed going to the beach, sailing, and gardening. She was fun loving and a free spirit.

Jennifer was predeceased by her mother, Carol (Gomien) Strich, and her husband, Paul W. Noble in 2009.

Surviving family members include her sons, Patrick Noble of West Winfield, NY and Sean Noble of Colorado, father, John Strich of North Newport, NH, boyfriend, James Menard of North Newport, NH, grandmother, Margaret Strich of Stratford, CT, sisters, Debbie August and her husband, Mark, of Bow, NH, and Michele Poniatowski and her husband, Richard, of Beacon Falls, CT, and many other extended family members and friends.

Burial will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Stratford, CT.

Adzima Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



