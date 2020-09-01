1/1
Jennifer Noble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer L. (Strich) Noble
Jennifer L. (Strich) Noble, 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on July 22, 1964 in Bridgeport, CT to John G. and Carol (Gomien) Strich.
Jennifer grew up in Stratford, CT attending Bunnell High School. She was an animal lover, always taking pets into her family. She was a great artist who enjoyed drawing and painting. Jennifer enjoyed going to the beach, sailing, and gardening. She was fun loving and a free spirit.
Jennifer was predeceased by her mother, Carol (Gomien) Strich, and her husband, Paul W. Noble in 2009.
Surviving family members include her sons, Patrick Noble of West Winfield, NY and Sean Noble of Colorado, father, John Strich of North Newport, NH, boyfriend, James Menard of North Newport, NH, grandmother, Margaret Strich of Stratford, CT, sisters, Debbie August and her husband, Mark, of Bow, NH, and Michele Poniatowski and her husband, Richard, of Beacon Falls, CT, and many other extended family members and friends.
Burial will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Stratford, CT.
Adzima Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved