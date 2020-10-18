Jerold Allen Kennedy
Jerold Allen Kennedy, 72, of Peoria, Arizona, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 12, 2020 following a short illness. Jerry was born on February 21, 1948 in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, CT. He graduated from St. Ann's Elementary School of Bridgeport in 1961 and Notre Dame High School of Fairfield in 1965. He moved to Arizona to further his education and graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology. He worked for Honeywell for over 20 years and finished up his career at L-3 Communications. Jerry married Barbara Noble in 1968 and they raised two wonderful children, Joseph and Sharon. Jerry was predeceased in death by his parents, Andrew and Elizabeth (Deaso) Kennedy, his wife, Barbara, who died in 2019 after 50 years of marriage, and his brother, James Kennedy. One of Jerry's greatest joys in life was sharing time with his beautiful grandchildren; family was his first priority. In retirement, Jerry became a zealous golfer and enjoyed raising a cold beer with his golfing buddies. He also enjoyed hunting trips for elk and wild boar up on the rim with his hunting buddies. He will be missed by many.
Jerry is survived by his son, Joseph Kennedy (Rosa Linda) and their sons, Enrique, Brayden and Baustin and his daughter, Sharon (Josh) Norton and their son Jackson. He is also survived by his brother, Andrew (Claudia) Kennedy of Milford, CT and his sister, Elizabeth (Michael) Reilly of Bloomfield, CT and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice
in Jerry's name.