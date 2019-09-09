|
Dr. Jerold M. Perlman
On Monday, September 9th, 2019, Dr. Jerold M. Perlman, loving husband, father of two and grandfather of six passed away at his home in Wilton, CT at the age of 81. He succumbed to complications from Multiple Myeloma.
Jerry was born in Brooklyn, New York to Irving and Sara Perlman. He was raised in Brooklyn, graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in 1955 and Columbia College in 1959. He went on to receive his MD from SUNY Downstate and, after serving in the Navy's Public Health Service, practiced as an Orthopedic Surgeon in Fairfield, CT for over 40 years. He had an outstanding career and was beloved and respected by his patients and colleagues. He truly loved being an Orthopedic Surgeon.
Jerry married Norma Diamond on July 15, 1967 in Chattanooga, TN. They were married for more than 52 years, raising their family first in Fairfield, CT and then Westport, CT. Nothing was more important to Jerry than family and he cherished his time with his wife, sons and their families. They will all have countless memories of good times and laughter as Jerry's sense of humor was appreciated by all. He loved to travel and had an opportunity to do so extensively. He also enjoyed golf and the comradery that came with it and was happy to tell you about the time he had a hole in one. He was a prolific painter, liked to tinker with invention ideas, and continued to read and discuss history and current events even in his final days. Perhaps most of all, he will be remembered for his warmth, optimism and incomparable positivity.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Norma, his sons Doug and Jeff, their wives Lisa and Robin, his grandsons Taylor, Sam, Carson, Chase, Charlie and Jack, his sister Eileen and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 11th at 11:00 AM at Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Road, Westport, CT 06880.
Shiva, where the family will receive family and friends, will be observed on Wednesday the 11th from 3:00 – 5:00 and 7:00 – 9:00 at Doug and Lisa's home in New Canaan, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation ("MMRF") 383 Main Avenue, 5th Fl., Norwalk, CT 06851, or online donations can be made at: https://themmrf.org/get-involved/donate-to-the-mmrf/donate/, or the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 10, 2019