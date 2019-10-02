|
|
Jerome A. Becker
Jerome A. Becker, age 81, of Milford, beloved husband of Joann Locastro Becker for 56 years, died on Monday, September 30th surrounded by his loving family. Jerome was born in Milford on September 30th, 1938 to the late Joseph and Jeanette Victory Becker. He worked at Raybestos for 27 years and then retired from Sikorsky Aircraft in overhaul and repair. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his children; Jody Devlin and her husband Keith. As well as his son Jerome M. Becker. His brothers Joe,John and Jimmy Becker and their wives and three grandchildren, Sasha, Joey, and Angela.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Saturday, October 12th at 10:00am in The Stratford Baptist Church, 131 Huntington Road, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2019