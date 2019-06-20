Jerome Johnson Whalen

On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Jerome Johnson Whalen, went to be with our Lord. He was born on March 5, 1942 to Mary Winifred and James F. Whalen, Sr.

Jerry was a graduate of The University of Notre Dame. He was a retired President of First National Bank of Litchfield, Connecticut, served as National President of the American Institute of Banking, and Chairman of the CT Banker's Association. He also served as Director and Treasurer of the CT Junior Republic, Director and Chairman of the Litchfield Mutual Insurance Company and The Patrons Insurance Company.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Jean Chagnon Whalen, their children: Donna (Lawrence), Brian (Linda), Laurel (Elizabeth) and J. Scott (Monica) and his grandchildren: Amber, Beryl, Rebecca, Andrew, Sean, Connor, Christopher, Vincent, Alejandro, and Javier and his great-grandchildren: Fey and Eliza. He is also survived by his brothers James F. Whalen (Louise) and John R. Whalen (Stephanie) and predeceased by his sister Jean M. Wall (Joseph).

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Yuma, AZ. Graveside interment will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery, Fairfield, CT at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the A.L.S. Association Arizona Chapter, 360 East Coronado Rd., Suite 140, Phoenix, AZ 85004. Published in Connecticut Post on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary