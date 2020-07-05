1/2
Jerome "Jerry" Vitale Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome " Jerry" Vitale Sr.
Oct. 4, 1940 - July 3, 2020 Jerome " Jerry" F. Vitale Sr., age 79, of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Barbara Talarino Vitale, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 after a day of celebration with his family. Born in Bridgeport, on October 4, 1940, he was a son of the late Patrick J. Sr. and Catherine M. DiGirolamo Vitale. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a young man. He was the primary instructor at Leon's Institute of Hair Design in Stamford, CT for over 30 years. Along with his wife, he continued the legacy of business at Lane's Hairstylist of Fairfield and Norwalk, CT. Survivors include his beloved children, Victoria Vitale Niedermeier and her husband Bob of Trumbull, Gina Marie Vitale Gomperts of North Carolina, Jerome Vitale Jr. and his wife Mindy of Trumbull and Anthony Vitale and his fiancée Bekki Gredinger of Stamford, eleven grandchildren, Charity Palamara Curry and her husband Joe and Joseph Palamara, Jordan, Emily, William and Jack Gomperts, Rocco, Santino, Siena Lucia, Sofia and Eloisa Vitale, two brothers, Patrick J. Vitale Jr. and his wife Marcelene and Thomas Vitale Sr. and his wife Olga, a sister, Grace Rowland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Andrews School, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport, CT, 06606. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved