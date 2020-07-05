Jerome " Jerry" Vitale Sr.
Oct. 4, 1940 - July 3, 2020 Jerome " Jerry" F. Vitale Sr., age 79, of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Barbara Talarino Vitale, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 after a day of celebration with his family. Born in Bridgeport, on October 4, 1940, he was a son of the late Patrick J. Sr. and Catherine M. DiGirolamo Vitale. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a young man. He was the primary instructor at Leon's Institute of Hair Design in Stamford, CT for over 30 years. Along with his wife, he continued the legacy of business at Lane's Hairstylist of Fairfield and Norwalk, CT. Survivors include his beloved children, Victoria Vitale Niedermeier and her husband Bob of Trumbull, Gina Marie Vitale Gomperts of North Carolina, Jerome Vitale Jr. and his wife Mindy of Trumbull and Anthony Vitale and his fiancée Bekki Gredinger of Stamford, eleven grandchildren, Charity Palamara Curry and her husband Joe and Joseph Palamara, Jordan, Emily, William and Jack Gomperts, Rocco, Santino, Siena Lucia, Sofia and Eloisa Vitale, two brothers, Patrick J. Vitale Jr. and his wife Marcelene and Thomas Vitale Sr. and his wife Olga, a sister, Grace Rowland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Andrews School, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport, CT, 06606. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
