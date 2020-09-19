1/1
Jerry Lee Roberts
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Lee Roberts
Oct 6, 1940 - Sept 14, 2020Of Vero Beach, FL and Lordship, CT died peacefully at his FL home in the company of his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Sarah (Sally) Archibald; his adored children Whitney L. Roberts, Christie Roberts and Quinn A. Roberts; his cherished sister Nanette (Roger) Pearson; and many nieces and nephews. His former wife, Petra Walter Roberts, mother of Whitney, remained a lifelong friend.
He was the owner and operator of Master & Main Enterprises (Freedom Premium Fuels) in Bridgeport, CT and a former resident of Wilton, CT.
Jerry's loved ones will remember him as an avid golfer, a pop music lover, classic car aficionado and a man with the rare ability to add joy and levity to any moment. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of his life will be held once COVID passes and it is safe to gather. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer and Parkinson Assoc. of IRC www.alzpark.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post & Wilton Bulletin on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved