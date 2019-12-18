|
Jerry W. Daniel
Jerry W. Daniel, age 82, of Derby peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Griffin Hospital in Derby. He was born in Trenton, GA on August 2, 1937 the son of the late Arnold and Irene (Brooks) Daniel. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force from 1954 to 1974 while earning the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his military career, he went on to work at Sikorsky Aircraft for twenty years before retirement. Jerry is survived by his son Jerry V. Daniel (Sheila), his daughter Melisa Dupke (Ken), his grandchildren Marc Daniel and Christopher Daniel (Kayla), his siblings Charles L. Daniel and Nancy Cannon (Kenneth) as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grandpup Digger and his great grandpup Sage. He was predeceased by his infant daughter Mary Catherine Irene Daniel and his siblings Billy Daniel, Winston Daniel and Imogene Daniel. Friends are invited to greet Jerry's family on Saturday December 21 from 10 am to 12 pm in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St. Derby. His funeral service will take place in the parlor at 12 p.m. followed by Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the West Haven VA Medical Center, 950 Campbell Ave. West Haven, CT 06516. Online condolences can be left for his family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 19, 2019