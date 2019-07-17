Jerry Wolak

Jerry A. Wolak, age 63, passed away peacefully on the evening of July 11, at his home, surrounded by his beloved wife Betty, dear friend Adam R. and loyal dog Farris. He was a lifelong Fairfield resident. Jerry took pride in his work, his home and his vehicles, which included his cherished Harley-Davidson. He enjoyed music and quiet times. Along with Betty he participated in a number of trips and charitable bike runs over the years, including the "CT United Ride", an annual 9/11 tribute. Jerry will be remembered as a generous friend, always willing to lend a hand when needed. In addition to Betty, his devoted wife of 41 years, he is survived by his in-laws, T.J. and John; two sisters Marion Simmons and Ruth Carlson; four brothers, Walter, Greg, Kevin and Roger, and many close friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Glenn. Services will be private. Contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to ALS Association, CT Chapter, 4 Oxford Rd., Suite E4, Milford, CT, 06460. Checks can be made payable to "ALSA CT". Arrangements are in the care of the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road Published in Connecticut Post on July 18, 2019