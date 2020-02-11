|
Jesse French
Jesse French, age 41, of Monroe, passed away February 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jesse was born in Bridgeport, CT and lived his adult life in Monroe, CT. He was a 2000 graduate of Staples High School in Westport CT. He is survived by his devoted parents Ronald and Carolynn (Carrie) O'Malley, his brother Kyle O'Malley, his sister Cailin O'Malley, his grandparents David and Sheila Jessell, his uncle Douglas French and his loving cousins, Eric, Evan, Kevin and Jamie O'Malley, and Meghan, Cole and Sydney French. He was predeceased by his grandmother Nicole Lugez O' Malley and grandfather Frederick Earl French. Jesse was a devoted Nascar and New York Giants fan. He loved gatherings with family and friends and going on outings with his "Ocean View" friends. Jesse will always be remembered for his bright and infectious smile. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. Inurnment in Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport, CT. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent's Special Needs Services Adult Residential Services and the Changing Images Adult Day Program, 95 Merritt Boulevard, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020