Jesse Taylor

Jesse Henry TaylorJesse H. Taylor, age 91, passed away, peacefully, in his home on September 19, 2020.Jesse was born October 18, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT to Jesse F. and Eleanor Taylor. He moved to Monroe and attended Monroe Elementary School and Bassik High School. He married his high school sweetheart and raised their family in Monroe. He was a lifetime member of the Monroe Volunteer Fire Company and their treasurer for 25 years. After working for Perkin Elmer and Sikorsky Aircraft he retired from the Energy Research Corporation in Danbury where he was employed for 20 years. During his retirement years, he greatly enjoyed golfing and traveling.Jesse was predeceased by his wife, Katherine (Kitty Tavella) and is survived by his sisters Eleanor Polifka of Virginia and Janet Crosby of Derby, CT. He is also survived by his loving daughters, Kathleen Root of Illinois; Barbara (Edward) Taylor-Koziel of Milford and Jo-Ann (Franco) Chieffalo of Norwalk; granddaughters, Jennifer (Christopher) Burkhalter; Trish (Travis) Fuller and Andrea (Nicholas) LoCoco; as well as a great-granddaughter, two great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews.Our dad was a hard working man with an easy going manner and we will miss him dearly.Services will be private.