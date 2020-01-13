|
|
Jessica M. Kozlowski
Jessica M. (Zavodjancik) Kozlowski, age 38, of Shelton passed away suddenly on Friday, January 10, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. She was the beloved wife of James Kozlowski. Born in Bridgeport on September 9, 1981, she was the daughter of James E. and Joanne Baldino Zavodjancik, Sr. of Bridgeport. Jessica's love for all children led to a nearly 14 year career as a registered nurse at Pediatric Healthcare Associates of Fairfield, where she built many lasting relationships, especially with Dr. Thomas Homa, whom she admired and loved working for. It was through her exceptional care for him that he became her supporter and confidant. Jessica's greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her children, who were the most important thing in her life. A loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents and beloved husband Jim of six years, other survivors include her cherished sons, James Daniel and Jacob Henry, who were Jessica's life; her brother, James E. Zavodjancik, Jr., her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Judith Majneber of Hamden and Walter Kozlowski of Virginia. She also leaves her husband's grandmother, Joan Panchura of Hamden, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020