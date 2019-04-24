Jessie Fabrizi

Jessie Fabrizi, 33, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the longtime partner of Nicci Arjona.

Jessie was born February 28, 1986 in Bridgeport, the son of David Fabrizi of Stratford and Virginia (Fedele) Fabrizi of Naugatuck. He was raised in Oxford and had resided in Monroe for the last three years.

Besides Jessie's partner and his parents, he is survived by his step-mother Susan McNamara of Stratford; his children Johnny, Bella, Elyas and Fenix; his maternal grandparents Thomas and Josephine "Rena" Fedele; his stepmother Lisa Fabrizi of Fairfield; his siblings Michelle Ledic and her spouse Andrea "Andy" Tarantino, Gabriella Fabrizi, Emma McNamara, Ethan McNamara as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Jessie was predeceased by his sister Alison Steferak and his paternal grandparents Armand and Judith Fabrizi.

Arrangements – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.