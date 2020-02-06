|
Jessie Gravitz
Jessie Gravitz, age 105, formerly of New Haven, CT, Deerfield Beach, FL, and Trumbull, CT, at Middlebrook Farms Senior Residence, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. Jessie was the first of her 5 siblings to attend and graduate from Brooklyn College. She worked as a secretary in NY before her marriage, then moved with her husband, Philip, to New Haven, CT, in 1937. While living in New Haven, Jessie was active in several different Jewish organizations, B'nai B'rith, O.R.T. and Hadassah. Jessie was an avid New York Times crossword puzzle solver along with her sister Edie, and loved to play Scrabble, Canasta and Bridge with her many friends as well as traveling throughout Europe and the USA. Jessie leaves behind both of her children, Michael Gravitz (Barbara) and Laurel Greenblatt (Sam). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Steven (Fang), Marc (Alecia), Karen (Jon), Mathew (Stacey), and Jason (Melissa.) Jessie also bonded lovingly with her ten great-grandchildren; Erika, Leah and Jared, Mia and Brock, Emily, Zachery and Ryan, and Jeffrey and Evan. Jessie led a long and happy life, and is the last of her generation, predeceased by brothers, Nathan and Meyer, and sisters, Pearl, Dolly and Edith. Our family thanks the management team at Middlebrook Farms for their loving care Jessie received these last few years, with a special "thank you" to Executive Director Clare Scully and Harbor Care Director Shelly-Ann Telfer, and Corine Parker from Caring Hospice was so important these last month checking up on Jessie and addressing all her needs. Friends may greet the family and pay their respects at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 9. Services will be held at 10 a.m. from the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. Interment will be held privately in Florida alongside her beloved husband. (see www.greensfuneralhome.com for directions)
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 7, 2020