Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Gravitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Gravitz


1914 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie Gravitz Obituary
Jessie Gravitz
Jessie Gravitz, age 105, formerly of New Haven, CT, Deerfield Beach, FL, and Trumbull, CT, at Middlebrook Farms Senior Residence, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. Jessie was the first of her 5 siblings to attend and graduate from Brooklyn College. She worked as a secretary in NY before her marriage, then moved with her husband, Philip, to New Haven, CT, in 1937. While living in New Haven, Jessie was active in several different Jewish organizations, B'nai B'rith, O.R.T. and Hadassah. Jessie was an avid New York Times crossword puzzle solver along with her sister Edie, and loved to play Scrabble, Canasta and Bridge with her many friends as well as traveling throughout Europe and the USA. Jessie leaves behind both of her children, Michael Gravitz (Barbara) and Laurel Greenblatt (Sam). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Steven (Fang), Marc (Alecia), Karen (Jon), Mathew (Stacey), and Jason (Melissa.) Jessie also bonded lovingly with her ten great-grandchildren; Erika, Leah and Jared, Mia and Brock, Emily, Zachery and Ryan, and Jeffrey and Evan. Jessie led a long and happy life, and is the last of her generation, predeceased by brothers, Nathan and Meyer, and sisters, Pearl, Dolly and Edith. Our family thanks the management team at Middlebrook Farms for their loving care Jessie received these last few years, with a special "thank you" to Executive Director Clare Scully and Harbor Care Director Shelly-Ann Telfer, and Corine Parker from Caring Hospice was so important these last month checking up on Jessie and addressing all her needs. Friends may greet the family and pay their respects at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 9. Services will be held at 10 a.m. from the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. Interment will be held privately in Florida alongside her beloved husband. (see www.greensfuneralhome.com for directions)
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -