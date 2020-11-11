Jessie MacFarlan Knecht
Jessie MacFarlan Knecht, age 97, widow of George W. Knecht, a lifelong resident of Trumbull, died November 8, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her family. Mrs. Knecht was born May 14, 1923 in Easton, CT to the late Frederick B. and Agnes Seely MacFarlan. She was married to George Walter Knecht for 48 years until his death in1997. She graduated from Bassick High School and Butler Business School. She was a secretary for Architect H. Elton and at Booth Hill School, Trumbull. Mrs. Knecht was a charter member and the first president of the Trumbull Center Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; served as secretary and Vice President of Trumbull Burial Grounds Association and was a member of Calvary Evangelical Free Church. She was a wonderful mother and was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Judith K. Pinkerton and James of Madison, ME, Wesley R. Knecht and Becky of Southbury, Carol K. Bolduc and Donald of Trumbull, Paul G. Knecht and Karen of Shelton and Janet L. Jones and Tom of Spring Hill, FL, grandchildren Kurt Knecht of Indiana, Tom Jones and wife Mallory, of FL, Caitlin Knecht of Shelton, Christopher Jones (US Air Force) and wife Kait of FL, and Kyle Knecht and wife Laura of PA; four great-grandsons Kody Knecht (US Army) of TX, Klay Knecht of IN, Austin and Jaxon Jones of FL; in-laws Jane Knecht and Shirley Knecht of Trumbull, David Knecht and wife Ethel of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID 19 restrictions there was by invitation only memorial gathering at 615 White Plains Rd. with Pastor Kyle Knecht officiating. Burial was in the Trumbull Burial Grounds. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christian Heritage School, 575 White Plains Rd, Trumbull, CT 06611, Calvery Evangelical Free Church, White Plains Rd., Trumbull CT 06611, Washington Masonic Lodge, 1 Fan Hill Rd, Monroe, CT 06468 or a charity of ones choice. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com