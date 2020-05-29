Jewell Palcak
Jewell Dean Palcak, 82, of Powder Springs, GA passed away on May 26, 2020. A private Service for family will take place on Monday, June 1, 2020. At Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel with Rev. Barry Lancaster officiating. She is survived by her loving husband Ed Palcak, Sr. of Powder Springs, GA; daughter, Sandra Palcak Jennings of Marietta, GA; son, Eddie Palcak, Jr. (Michele) of Mechanicsville, VA; twin sister, Darlene Stark (Richard) of Omaha, NE; grandson, Justin Lee Jennings of Kennesaw, GA; granddaughter, Alexa Rachelle Jennings of Marietta, GA; and several nieces and nephews. Jewell was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Lee Palcak and her parents, Grover & Ioma Foster. Jewell was born in Hiawassee, GA on Sunday, September 26, 1937 to Grover & Ioma Foster. She grew up in Hiawassee, where she graduated from Towns County High School and was a member of Lower Hightower Baptist Church. Jewell was married to her loving husband Ed for 62 years after meeting in Charleston, SC while Ed was stationed in the Navy. They moved to Bridgeport, CT and had 3 loving children, Deborah, Sandra, & Ed, Jr. She worked in food service for Interstate Residences also known as 3030 for 22 years. She enjoyed working in her garden, baking, and cooking for her family, but most of all, she enjoyed when her and Ed would go out dancing, from the dance classes they took together, to the evenings out with their friends. Jewell was very proud to be a southern girl, and even though she lived in Connecticut for many years, she always let people know she was a Georgia girl at heart and was always the embodiment of a true southern lady. Jewell was a loving & nurturing wife, mother, & grandmother. Her smile and loving presence will be greatly missed. Family has asked, due to flower restrictions at Georgia National Cemetery, that donations be made in Jewell Dean Palcak's name to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/. All arrangements under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home. www.mayeswarddobbins.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2020.