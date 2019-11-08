Home

Son, you gave us lots of love and many happy memories that we still hold close. we have dedicated one of the empty spaces in our hearts just to you. Dad, I miss you terribly, you was my best friend. there's not a day that goes by that I don't think of you. Baby brother, our birthday wish from us to you is that you are having a great celebration with your family in heaven. Happy birthday in heaven firefighter Jimmie William Jones. Love you forever your son Nyron, mom & dad and your brothers Charlie and Calvin.
