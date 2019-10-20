Connecticut Post Obituaries
Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar Obituary
Kumar, Jitendra
Jitendra Kumar, age 76, of Stratford, beloved husband of Nancy Kumar, died on Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Jitendra was born on February 13, 1943. He worked as a software engineer for many years at Sikorsky aircraft and was a parishioner of Saint Andrew's Church in Milford. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate Jitendra's life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 283 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019
