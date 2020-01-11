|
|
Jo Ann Elizabeth Burns
Jo Ann Elizabeth Travers Burns, age 73 of Trumbull, passed away peacefully in her daughter's arms while surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, January 8th at Bridgeport Hospital after fighting hard for forty-nine days. Born on September 21st, 1946 in New York City, New York, she was a daughter of the late Vincent J. and Rita Mary Kennedy Travers, Sr. She was a graduate of Saint Anthony's Commercial School and she worked her lifetime as a Commodity Trader and Executive Legal Assistant, being the sole support of her family. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved her family fiercely and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and being close with her. Jo Ann, affectionately known as Mommy, Jo Jo and Beda, loved animals, especially horses. She was an amazing cook who loved spending time with those she loved. She loved music and dancing, especially to the doo-wop music of her childhood. Jo Ann was sharp, funny, adventurous and wildly independent. Her antics will be sorely missed. We love you and will miss you until we see you again! Jo Ann is survived by her beloved daughter, Christine Burns of Trumbull, her cherished grandchildren who were the loves of her life, Christopher and Julia Burns, her adored brother Thomas Travers, devoted friend Susan Squitieri and her feline companion Sadie. In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was predeceased by her beloved son Robert and her siblings Vincent Travers and Regina "Ginger" O'Sullivan.
A Funeral Home Service will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W Stevens Ave., Hawthorne, NY 10532. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday, January 13 from 4-7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020