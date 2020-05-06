Jo-Ann M. Jelormine
Jo-Ann M. Jelormine, age 72 of Stratford, passed away at Bridgeport Hospital May 5th, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Irene and Adam Kulka. She is survived by her daughters, Kristen Jelormine and her boyfriend, Bill Bray, and his son, Dominic, of Ansonia, Erica Baker and her husband, Mike of Orange; her beloved grandsons, Michael and Sean Baker; her brother, John Kulka and his wife, Marie of Orange; aunts, uncles, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends; and former husband, Michael Jelormine.
In her earlier years, Jo-Ann absolutely loved her job as an X-ray Technician. She enjoyed traveling to tropical destinations with her family, being super involved in school functions and activities for her daughters at St. Mark School, filming 4-hour long dance recitals in their entirety, the Barnum Festival, and hosting Christmas parties. After surviving a brain aneurysm in 1992, she gradually re-learned how to walk, talk and drive and went on to live independently in Tide Harbor apartments for the last almost 30 years. She loved hosting weekly luncheons with her fellow stroke group survivors, making art, sunning herself by the pool and decorating for the holidays. Jo-Ann lived her life with great strength and determination in spite of her disabilities. She loved her daughters and grandsons and truly enjoyed being with them, spoiling them and watching them grow. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Services are private due to the public health crisis. Those who cannot attend the service because of the public health crisis, you may view a livestream of Father Birendra's prayer service on May 8, 2020 at 3:30 pm. For information on how to livestream the service and to express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Jo-Ann M. Jelormine, age 72 of Stratford, passed away at Bridgeport Hospital May 5th, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Irene and Adam Kulka. She is survived by her daughters, Kristen Jelormine and her boyfriend, Bill Bray, and his son, Dominic, of Ansonia, Erica Baker and her husband, Mike of Orange; her beloved grandsons, Michael and Sean Baker; her brother, John Kulka and his wife, Marie of Orange; aunts, uncles, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends; and former husband, Michael Jelormine.
In her earlier years, Jo-Ann absolutely loved her job as an X-ray Technician. She enjoyed traveling to tropical destinations with her family, being super involved in school functions and activities for her daughters at St. Mark School, filming 4-hour long dance recitals in their entirety, the Barnum Festival, and hosting Christmas parties. After surviving a brain aneurysm in 1992, she gradually re-learned how to walk, talk and drive and went on to live independently in Tide Harbor apartments for the last almost 30 years. She loved hosting weekly luncheons with her fellow stroke group survivors, making art, sunning herself by the pool and decorating for the holidays. Jo-Ann lived her life with great strength and determination in spite of her disabilities. She loved her daughters and grandsons and truly enjoyed being with them, spoiling them and watching them grow. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Services are private due to the public health crisis. Those who cannot attend the service because of the public health crisis, you may view a livestream of Father Birendra's prayer service on May 8, 2020 at 3:30 pm. For information on how to livestream the service and to express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.